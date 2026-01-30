How One Brooklyn Neighborhood Produced 8 World Champions—Bruce Carrington Explains





Bruce ‘Shu Shu’ Carrington breaks down what makes Brownsville, Brooklyn the most legendary neighborhood in boxing history—a single neighborhood that produced eight world champions including Mike Tyson, Zab Judah, Riddick Bowe, and Shannon Briggs. Carrington discusses the pressure and pride of fighting at Madison Square Garden in his hometown, the Empire State of Mind mentality, and what it means to carry that weight into his WBC featherweight title defense.

