LIVE Weigh-In | Nick Ball vs Brandon Figueroa | A Tall Order 💥





Join us at Boxpark Liverpool for the Weigh-In of “A Tall Order” headlined by a massive World Title clash where Nick Ball looks to defend his WBA World Title for the FORTH time against 2-Weight World Champion and mandatory challenger Brandon Figueroa. Also see a STACKED Scouse undercard featuring a MASSIVE World Title Eliminator between WBC Silver Bantamweight Champion Andrew Cain & his tough Mexican opponent Alejandro Jair Gonzalez as well as Jack Turner & Juan Carlos Martinez Urbina who will fight for the WBA International Super Flyweight Title.

We’re a day away from another massive fight night in Merseyside brought to you by Queensberry Promotions, 7th February, Live on DAZN Boxing

