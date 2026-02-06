Home / Boxing Videos / Fundora vs. Thurman KICKOFF PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM REPLAY

Fundora vs. Thurman KICKOFF PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM REPLAY

#FundoraThurman Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-032826

WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and former unified world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman went face to face at a press conference in Los Angeles before they headline a PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video taking place Saturday, March 28, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

