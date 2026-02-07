FLYING SQUIRRELS HOSTING JOB FAIR AHEAD OF 2026 SEASON – DiBella Entertainment

Part-time and seasonal positions available for inaugural season at CarMax Park

The Richmond Flying Squirrels in collaboration with J&G Workforce Development are hosting a series of job fairs for part-time and seasonal positions ahead of their inaugural season at CarMax Park.

The first job fair sponsored by Virginia Union University will take place on Wednesday, February 11 from 5-7 p.m. at the university’s Living & Learning Center (1813-1899 Bath Street, Richmond, VA 23220).

There will be another job fair sponsored by Richmond City Council President Dr. Cynthia Newbille on Monday, February 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Lucks Field (1925 U Street, Richmond, VA 23223) followed by a third job fair Thursday, February 19 from 5-7 p.m. at The Diamond (3001 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230).

Part-time and seasonal positions are available for 2026 with the Flying Squirrels, including:

Additional information is available at SquirrelsBaseball.com.

About J&G Workforce Development

J&G Workforce Development Services provides workforce services, relocation support, and Section 3 compliance to help connect residents and small contractors to opportunities tied to major development projects. Founded in Richmond by CEO Grace Washington, J&G operates across Virginia and supports partners nationwide by strengthening access, communication, and community engagement.

About the Richmond Flying Squirrels

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have established themselves as one of the most recognizable brands in Minor League Baseball since their inaugural season in 2010. Guided by three pillars – be different, be impactful and have FUNN – the organization has ingrained itself as a valued community partner in Central Virginia. The team has renovated multiple youth baseball and softball fields across the city and awarded scholarships through its 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Flying Squirrels Charities. Already among the top-drawing teams in MiLB, the Flying Squirrels will open CarMax Park, a state-of-the-art ballpark and entertainment venue, in 2026. For more information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com.