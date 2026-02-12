IOAN CROFT AND GARAN CROFT SIGN FOR MATCHROOM BOXING AS EDDIE HEARN LOOKS AHEAD TO BRIGHT FUTURE FOR EXCITING WELSH TWINS

Matchroom Boxing is delighted to announce today the signing of two of the UK’s most exciting young prospects in Welsh twins Ioan and Garan Croft, who have both penned long-term promotional deals on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN.

Younger by a minute, Ioan struck gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 before turning pro under trainer and former World Champion Anthony Crolla, making the big move to Manchester from the small Welsh village of Crymych.

Southpaw Middleweight Ioan – who already has five professional wins with three by the way of knockout on his record – said: “It’s a dream come true to sign with Matchroom Boxing.

“I’m grateful for the team around me who have made this possible. I want to bring big nights of boxing to Wales and it’s time to show the world what I can do.”

With a Commonwealth bronze and two European silvers on his amateur record, Garan aims to state his case in the Super Welterweight division in front of their loyal West Walian supporters.

“My apprenticeship is almost over, very soon I’ll be challenging for titles. It’s time to make an impact on the 154lbs division. I can’t wait to get started under Matchroom Boxing,” said Garan, who also trains alongside his brother in the North-West.

Both twins, who have identical 5-0 records with five stoppages between them, now have plans to win belts and make bold statements in their respective divisions.

Celebrating the latest additions to his elite roster, Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn has high hopes for the 24-year-old duo.

“I am pleased to welcome Ioan and Garan to the Matchroom Boxing team,” said Hearn.

“With a legend in Anthoiny Crolla in their corner, they are two very talented young fighters who are eager to make their own names in the sport – and hopefully bring some major fight nights to Wales.

“I can’t wait to see them get up and running, as we look to map out an important 2026 for them both.”