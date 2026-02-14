Home / Boxing Videos / Fundora & Thurman Spread the Love for BOXING This Valentine's Day

Fundora & Thurman Spread the Love for BOXING This Valentine's Day

Premier Boxing Champions 35 mins ago



No Valentine needed. The love for boxing runs deep for Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman. 💘

Happy Valentine’s Day!

