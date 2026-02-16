Ben Whittaker hits America | Day in the Life | Matchroom Boxing





Undefeated Ben Whittaker hits America on a promotional tour. The 2020 Olympics silver medalist – unbeaten in 11 pro-fights – joins promoter Eddie Hearn in New York City. Hearn said the light heavyweight contender will make his big US debut very soon.

