First Look | Amari Jones | The Next Middleweight Superstar!





At just 21 years old, Amari “Manimal” Jones is quickly becoming one of boxing’s most exciting young prospects in the middleweight division. Jones blends athleticism with composure beyond his years. He doesn’t just overwhelm opponents physically — he breaks them down mentally. That’s what separates contenders from potential superstars.

With the middleweight division always searching for its next marquee name, Jones has the charisma, style, and American backing to fill that void.

Amari Jones is on the undercard of the big Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia fight card. Jones is scheduled to fight Luis Arias in a middleweight bout, this Saturday, February 21, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena.

