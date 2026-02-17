Home / Boxing Videos / “There's No Science Behind It!” – Dave Allen Explains New Fighting Approach 👨‍🔬

“There's No Science Behind It!” – Dave Allen Explains New Fighting Approach 👨‍🔬

Ahead of Saturday’s fight in Nottingham, Dave Allen admits he’s going to bring it at this stage of his career. Watch the full episode of Pat Brown and Dave Allen Discuss ep3, out now.

