“I Got Offered To Fight ____” – Pat Brown & Dave Allen Discuss Ep3 | Matchroom Boxing





Pat Brown and Dave Allen are back for the third episode of their podcast this time alongside former gym mate Jack Catterall. Pat and Jack recall their trip to New York for the Ring Awards and Shakur Stevenson’s one sided victory over Teofimo Lopez. Dave reveals what fight he has been offered in the last few weeks, Jack confirms what fight is being targeted next whilst Pat talks his next move. There’s further chat around Oleksandr Usyk’s training camp, Tyson Fury’s comeback against Arslanbek Makhmudov and of course a bit of madness from the first two episodes.

