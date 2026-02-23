Home / Boxing Videos / EXCLUSIVE: Conor Benn leaves Eddie Hearn for Zuffa Boxing, wants Ryan Garcia 'mega-fight'

EXCLUSIVE: Conor Benn leaves Eddie Hearn for Zuffa Boxing, wants Ryan Garcia 'mega-fight'

Sky Sports Boxing



Conor Benn will target a “mega-fight” with Ryan Garcia after signing with new promoter Zuffa Boxing, but also revealed he is open to another bout with Chris Eubank Jr, this time up at super-middleweight.

00:00 Benn joins Zuffa Boxing
00:37 Ryan Garcia
02:28 Who next for Benn?
06:28 Jake Paul
08:01 Pacquiao/Mayweather
09:21 Chris Eubank Jr

