ADAMES AND AMMO CLASH FOR WORLD TITLE IN ORLANDO ON MARCH 21 WBC Middleweight title battle rearranged for the Caribe Royale Resort exclusively live on DAZN

Carlos Adames will defend his WBC World Middleweight title against Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando on Saturday March 21, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.

Adames and Williams were due to clash for the crown at Madison Square Garden in New York on the undercard of Shakur Stevenson’s battle with Teofimo Lopez, but Adames was forced to pull out of the fight ahead of the weigh-in through illness, while Williams still boxed on the bill, and claimed a ten round win over Wendy Toussaint.

Adames (24-1-1 18 KOs) will make the third defense of his title against Ammo, having been elevated to full champion in May 2024, making his first defense a month later in Las Vegas with a comprehensive points win over Terrell Gausha and then facing Hamzah Sheeraz in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last February, with their clash ending in the split draw.

Williams (20-1 13 KOs) will get the World title fight he was robbed of due to the unfortunate illness for the champion and will look to build upon his momentum to gain victory in the biggest fight of his career to date. The 29 year old has won four on the bounce over a 14-month stretch, elevating him to #3 in the WBC rankings ahead of his big night.

“Life doesn’t repeat opportunities – if you escaped once, consider it a miracle,” said Adames. “Destiny forgives once. After that, it collects. Not everyone gets two warnings. He already used one. Danger is coming to Orlando on March 21!”

“The second Ammo Show will be electric,” said Williams. “This is the moment I become WBC Champion of the World and begin my reign. Ten years of dedication all boiling down to one night, don’t miss it!”

“I am delighted to be able to deliver Ammo this fight so quickly,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Ammo was obviously devastated in New York, but he held it together and got ten more rounds in, and now he gets the chance to become World champion as a headliner.

“I’m delighted for him and while it’s a tough champion to beat in Carlos, I know Ammo will give everything he has to achieve his dream and capture the famous green and gold belt.”

Full undercard announcements will come in due course, along with ticket on sale details, but one hometown favorite is confirmed for the card alongside a Heavyweight wrecking ball.

Orlando native and Olympic bronze medal man Omari Jones (5-0 4 KOs) steps through the ropes for the sixth time in the paid ranks and just over one year since he made his hotly anticipated debut in the same venue and faces his first eight round bout on the night.

“I’m happy to be fighting in my hometown again,” said Jones, whose opponent will be announced soon. “The Banger Show returns to Orlando.”

Fearsome Australian Heavyweight Teremoana Teremoana (9-0 9 KOs) fights for the first time in 2026, and fans will be hoping to see him extend his devastating KO streak to ten out of ten in the paid ranks, with an opponent to be named soon.