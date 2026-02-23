Home / Boxing Videos / Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 | Full Rematch | Matchroom Boxing

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 | Full Rematch | Matchroom Boxing

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol renewed their rivalry in a massive undisputed world light heavyweight championship rematch.

The stakes were total supremacy at 175lbs, with Beterbiev entering as the undisputed champion and defending the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO world titles, plus The Ring belt.

The return fight headlined Riyadh Season’s The Last Crescendo on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The rematch came after the razor thin first fight on October 2024, when Beterbiev edged a majority decision to unify the four major belts.

