LIDDARD DREAMS OF HEADLINING AT LONDON STADIUM AND A FUTURE SHOT AT UNDISPUTED GLORY – BUT KNOWS HE MUST BEAT DENNY FIRST

George Liddard insists he is confident of victory over Tyler Denny to kickstart his long-term mission to become a future Undisputed ruler of the world.

The ‘Billericay Bomber’ defends his British & Commonwealth Middleweight Championship for the first time at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday, March 21 – live on DAZN.

And just a stone’s throw from his beloved West Ham United Football Club’s home of the London Stadium – where he dreams of headlining one day for a World Title – Liddard (13-0, 8 KOs) is relishing the opportunity to put his skills to the test against the former European Champion Denny (21-3-3, 1 KO) in less than four weeks time.

“Listen, I’m always ready. I don’t play games – I’m an old school fighter,” said Liddard, speaking to Matchroom Boxing.

“I’m always ready for it and I’m looking forward to a good fight. Four weeks to go, and it can’t come soon enough. I’m ready to get the job done.

“This is a leap towards world titles now. I’m chasing everything. If I can get the European title after this, that would be great.

“Tyler Denny is a good opponent. He’s a former European champion. But I have no doubt I will get the job done – and I’ll do it in style on March 21.”

Liddard also revealed he is aiming high with his ambitions of winning more titles, now that Matchroom Boxing has secured a new, long-term five-year deal with the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN.

“Either at 160, 168 or 175, I believe I will one day become an Undisputed World Champion,” Liddard added.

“At some point it will happen. And I hope one day that I will sell out a fight at the London Stadium, live on DAZN.”

The stacked undercard sees Liddard’s Tony Sims-trained stablemate Jimmy Sains (11-0, 10 KOs) put his English Middleweight Title on the line against Derrick Osaze (13-3-0, 3 KOs), who’s last fight was a defeat by Liddard in January 2025. Earlier in the night, Leli Buttigieg (11-0, 3 KOs) faces Jake Goodwin (8-2-1, 1 KO) in a final Eliminator for Sains’ strap.

Elsewhere, Giorgio Visioli (10-0, 6 KOs) defends his English Lightweight Championship against Levi Giles (17-2-1, 4 KOs), as bright prospects Taylor Bevan (7-0, 7 KOs), Adam Maca (4-0, 4 KOs) and Connor Mitchell (1-0, 1 KO) all look to catch the eye as young Louie Ward – trained by Tony Sims – makes his professional debut in the Super Featherweight division.