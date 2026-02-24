Sanchez vs. Torrez Jr. Tops Fundora-Thurman PPV Undercard

Sanchez and Torrez battle in a IBF Heavyweight Title Eliminator, topping the Fundora-Thurman PBC PPV undercard Saturday, March 28 live from Las Vegas.

Three high-stakes showdowns featuring a fight with heavyweight title implications, a top-ranked middleweight and a rising star debuting at super middleweight will round out the four-fight PBC Pay-Per-View event available on Prime Video on Saturday, March 28 as WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora battles former unified champion Keith “One Time” Thurman in the main event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The action begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will feature top heavyweight contender Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez taking on unbeaten U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist Richard Torrez Jr. in an IBF Heavyweight Title Final Eliminator that serves as the co-main event.

The lineup will also feature undefeated top-rated middleweight Yoenli Hernandez stepping in against battle-tested U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in a 10-round bout, plus exciting young star Elijah Garcia faces veteran super middleweight contender Kevin Newman II in the 10-round pay-per-view opener.

“Saturday, March 28 will now feature three more exciting pay-per-view undercard matchups that feature young stars and top contenders going toe-to-toe, with the winners putting themselves in position for world title glory,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Frank Sanchez has long established himself as a threat to anyone at heavyweight and can re-stake his place toward the top of the division against an undefeated U.S. Olympian in Richard Torrez Jr. Plus sensational Cuban middleweight Yoenli Hernandez takes on his most experienced opponent to date in the always dangerous Terrell Gausha, and Elijah Garcia hopes to make a statement at 168-pounds against the highly-skilled Kevin Newman II rounding out this PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video.”

**FRANK SANCHEZ VS. RICHARD TORREZ JR.**

In an IBF Heavyweight World Title Eliminator, top contender and Cuban standout Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez will take on undefeated U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist Richard Torrez Jr. in a high-stakes crossroad matchup with heavyweight championship implications. Sanchez vs. Torrez is promoted in association with Top Rank.

Born in Guantanamo, Cuba and now fighting out of Miami, Sanchez (25-1, 18 KOs) can put himself back into the world title mix with a victory on March 28. The 33-year-old worked his way up the rankings while winning his first 24 bouts, including a dominant unanimous decision over the then unbeaten Efe Ajagba in October 2021 that cemented his contender status. Sanchez challenged another undefeated foe in May 2024 as he went up against Agit Kabayel, eventually losing the bout in round seven after suffering a knee injury early in the fight. Recovered from the injury, Sanchez returned to the ring last February with a TKO of Ramon Olivas Echeverria.

“A victory on March 28 moves me one step closer to being the IBF’s mandatory challenger and realizing my dream of becoming the first Cuban heavyweight champion of the world,” said Sanchez. “Torrez is a strong fighter who’s hungry to prove himself, but I will win this fight in grand fashion for my great Cuban and Latino fans.”

The 26-year-old Torrez (14-0, 12 KOs) has been perfect as a pro following a sensational amateur career that was capped by earning an Olympic silver medal, and which also featured triumphs over Jared Anderson and Dainier Pero. A native of Tulare, California, Torrez has steadily increased his competition as a pro, with his first notable triumph coming over the then undefeated Brandon Moore via fifth-round TKO in May 2024. After adding wins in 2024 over Joey Dawejko and Isaac Munoc Gutierrez, Torrez defeated another notable name last April as he bested Guido Vianello by unanimous decision. Most recently, Torrez earned a first-round stoppage of Tomas Salek last November.

“Frank is skilled, technical and dangerous, and that’s exactly the kind of challenge I’ve been looking for,” said Torrez. “Great fighters don’t avoid tests; they run toward them. I’ve prepared for every moment of this fight, and when the bell rings, I’m coming to take over.”

**YOENLI HERNANDEZ VS. TERRELL GAUSHA**

In a 10-round middleweight attraction, one of the 160-pound division’s fastest-rising stars Yoenli Hernandez will put his unbeaten record on the line against his toughest opponent to date, the dangerous U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha, with the winner in prime position to challenge for middleweight gold.

Ranked number one by the WBA, number two by the WBC and number three by the WBO, Hernandez (9-0, 8 KOs) is yet another in a long line of sensational amateur fighters to come from the Cuban program, with his long resume before turning pro featuring a 2021 gold medal at AIBA World Boxing Championships. Originally from Camaguey, Cuba and now fighting out of Providence, Rhode Island, Hernandez turned pro in May 2022 with a pair of stoppage victories and continued to dominate his competition as he rose up the rankings. The 28-year-old returned in 2024 with four U.S. fights, including a stoppage of the veteran contender Alejandro Barrera in June and a TKO over the previously unbeaten Bryce Henry in October. Hernandez added three more victories in 2025, including a shutout unanimous decision over top contender Kyrone Davis on Prime Video last May.

“I’m extremely grateful for another opportunity to showcase my talents,” said Hernandez. “But let’s be real, not everyone has the heart to step in there with me. Respect to the one who will on March 28. I’m locked in, staying sharp and I’m coming to make a statement. No shortcuts, no excuses, just pressure. Stay tuned.”

A member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic team, Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs) was born in Cleveland, Ohio but now fights out of Encino, California and is trained by the renowned Manny Robles. Gausha bounced back from an unsuccessful title challenge of WBC Middleweight World Champion Carlos Adames in 2024 to drop Elijah Garcia in their 2025 showdown, eventually coming up on the short end of a narrow split decision. Prior to facing Adames, Gausha had won back-to-back bouts as he knocked out Brandyn Lynch in March 2023 before winning a decision over KeAndrae Leatherwood in September of that year. Gausha has faced top competition throughout his career, having fought former champion Austin Trout to a draw in 2019 in addition to decision losses against WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy Lara, former world champion Tim Tszyu and top contender Erickson Lubin.

“I’m a true professional who’s always training, because boxing is what I do,” said Gausha. “I’ve seen Yoenli fight and he’s a young, strong, skilled fighter. If you’ve watched my fights in the past, you’ll know that’s what I like. I want to test myself against the best. Beating him will get me close to my goal of becoming world champion. That’s what I’m here for.”

**ELIJAH GARCIA VS. KEVIN NEWMAN II**

Opening up the pay-per-view, 22-year-old rising star Elijah Garcia will make his debut at the full super middleweight limit as he takes on streaking battle-test veteran Kevin Newman II, who enters this 10-round fight on a seven-bout winning streak.

Fighting out of Phoenix, Arizona, García (17-1, 13 KOs) most recently rose from the canvas to take home a split-decision against Terrell Gausha last March, getting back in the win column after coming up short on the cards against Kyrone Davis in June 2024. Garcia had previously burst onto the scene as a teenager by earning three impressive victories in 2023. He kicked off that memorable campaign in March with a knockout of the previously unbeaten Amilcar Vidal and followed that up with a pair of performances on the undercards of two of the biggest events of the year. He first defeated Kevin Salgado on the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia pay-per-view in April before knocking out current super middleweight champion Armando Resendiz on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo pay-per-view in September.

“I’m excited to kick off this pay-per-view on March 28,” said Garcia. “I’m working hard and can’t wait to show everything we’ve been working on in camp. This is a big opportunity to make a statement at super middleweight and I’m gonna make the most of it.”

Originally from Los Angeles and now fighting out of Las Vegas, Newman (18-3-1, 11 KOs) has put together seven consecutive victories dating back to 2021. This run includes two 2025 triumphs that saw him beat Alan Campa by unanimous decision last March before most recently defeating Malcolm Jones by seventh-round stoppage last July. The 34-year-old put together this run after a pair of close decision defeats to Genc Plllana and Manuel Gallegos. Newman’s first blemish came via a decision loss to Marcos Hernandez, which he later avenged in near shutout fashion. Newman turned pro in 2014, reeling off seven-straight wins after a split-draw in his pro debut.

“I want to thank everyone who made this opportunity possible,” said Newman. “I’m looking forward to getting into the ring on March 28 and showcasing my skills. I’m coming to put on a dominant performance from start to finish.”

