CALLUM SMITH HOPES LONG “OVERDUE” RETURN TO LIVERPOOL WILL PAVE THE WAY TO AN ULTIMATE SHOWDOWN WITH DMITRY BIVOL

Callum Smith believes the long and winding road back to Liverpool will guide him to the ultimate fight in the Light-Heavyweight division against ruler Dmitry Bivol.

The 35-year-old is determined to realise his dream of becoming a two-weight World Champion and faces David Morrell in a mega-fight at the City’s M&S Bank Arena on Saturday, April 18 – live on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN – for the WBO Interim Title.

And ‘Mundo’ Smith, part of the famous Scouse Smith fighting family, knows he faces a challenging night in front of his Merseyside faithful when he collides with his Cuban rival – but is ready to put on a performance worthy of his first on Merseyside for six years.

“This fight has been long overdue,” said Smith, speaking to Matchroom Boxing.

“Obviously I’ve come off of a good win [against Joshua Buatsi] and didn’t expect to be out of the ring for this long. But it’s a good fight and a fight I am really looking forward to. It’s nice to finally see my own face on a fight poster and get confirmation it’s happening. So it’s going well and I am looking forward to putting on a performance.

“It was 2019 the last time I fought in Liverpool, so I’m excited to be boxing again in front of my own fans. I’ve enjoyed fighting all over the world, but this one is long overdue to be back. I’m a big fan of fighting abroad, but nothing beats fighting in front of your own in Liverpool.

” It’s a big fight and a big fight to bring back to the City, so I’m sure they will all get behind myself and the other fighters on the card. Hopefully we can get a great crowd there for it.”

Tickets are officially on General Sale now with promoter, and Matchroom Sport Chairman, Eddie Hearn expecting a bumper crowd following the exciting undercard additions of Peter and Joe McGrail (who faces Aaron Hayden), Molly McCann’s first Boxing fight on Merseyside as she takes on Ashleigh Johnson, plus young Heavyweight sensation Leo Atang and popular Runcorn Middleweight Jack Power.

Smith is confident he will do the business in the Main Event – but knows Morrell is coming with the intention of spoiling his homecoming parade.

“He [David Morrell] is a good fighter with good skills,” said Smith.

“He has good experience and has fought at a good level since his second or third fight in, which shows just how good a fighter he is. So he is going to pose some problems for me. But I believe I can beat anyone in the world, and the goal for me is still the same to become a two-weight World Champion. To do that, I need to beat David Morrell.

“Stylistically, I think it will be a very good fight to watch and we should gel pretty well. But it is a fight that I fully expect to come out on top.”

Although Smith does not want to underestimate Morrell by looking too far ahead, he concedes that he does have another mega-fight on his mind – in a dream match with Dmitry Bivol.

“For the time being, Dmitry Bivol is the man in the division,” added Smith.

“He’s got most of the belts, so it all depends on what he is going to do. For the winner of this fight, they could fight him or get elevated for the belt. I wouldn’t mind either option, to be honest with you!

“To become a World Champion again is the biggest goal of mine. But ideally I would love to fight the man in Dmitry Bivol. He’s a great fighter and someone who I have shared the ring with as an amateur for a long time, so he’s someone I would love to fight as a pro. I think our styles will make a great fight. So, there is a big carrot dangling – but I know I just need to beat David Morrell first.

“The wait for this fight has taken a little longer than I would have expected but I am very confident that I will win and go on to become a two-weight World Champion.”

