Quick Jabs | Amari Jones vs. Luis Arias | Amari puts the Middleweight Division on notice!





The undefeated rising star isn’t asking for attention — he’s taking it. With speed, sharp combinations, and confidence beyond his years, Jones is making it clear the future at 160 runs through him.

This isn’t just another prospect building a record. This is a statement.

The middleweight division just got warned — and Amari Jones is coming

Amari Jones vs. Luis Arias | February 21, 2026 | T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

