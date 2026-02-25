Home / Boxing Videos / Quick Jabs | Amari Jones vs. Luis Arias | Amari puts the Middleweight Division on notice!

Quick Jabs | Amari Jones vs. Luis Arias | Amari puts the Middleweight Division on notice!

Golden Boy Boxing 21 mins ago Boxing Videos



The undefeated rising star isn’t asking for attention — he’s taking it. With speed, sharp combinations, and confidence beyond his years, Jones is making it clear the future at 160 runs through him.

This isn’t just another prospect building a record. This is a statement.

The middleweight division just got warned — and Amari Jones is coming

Amari Jones vs. Luis Arias | February 21, 2026 | T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #goldenboyfightnight #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2026 #boxinghighlights #goldenboy #dazn #sports #free #quickjabs #amarijones

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

“I side with Eddie Hearn” | Frank Warren on Benn's move, Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch & more!

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports Frank Warren discusses …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved