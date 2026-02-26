Home / Boxing Videos / WARDLEY VS DUBOIS PRESS CONFERENCE | WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE | DON'T BLINK

WARDLEY VS DUBOIS PRESS CONFERENCE | WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE | DON'T BLINK

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Heavyweight world champion Fabio Wardley defends his title against former champion Daniel Dubois in a Heavyweight clash of the ages that promises action from the first bell.

In the press conference, the pair come face to face for the first time.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Get closer to the action than ever by becoming a member of the Queensberry Club!
24 hour Early Access to Selected Queensberry Event Tickets, 10% Merchandise Discount, E-Programme for all Events, Exclusive Content, Prize Giveaways, Exclusive Events And Much Much More 👉 https://queensberry.co.uk/pages/queensberry-club

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
Queensberry Club: queensberry.co.uk/Early-Access
Website: https://queensberry.co.uk
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

OAKLAND STAND UP! 🥇

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved