Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE Launch Press Conference | Tony Yoka vs Lawrence Okolie | Le Double 🇫🇷

LIVE Launch Press Conference | Tony Yoka vs Lawrence Okolie | Le Double 🇫🇷

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Join us at The Adidas Arena, Paris for the launch press conference of Queensberry’s second European show as part of the European expansion. Hear from hometown hero & Olympic Gold Medalist Tony Yoka who headlines against WBC Silver Heavyweight Champion Lawrence Okolie in what promises to be a hard-hitting war.

Also on the card, is the Queensberry debut of France’s top protege Bakary Samake who fights the unbeaten Albanian, Ermal Hadribeaj in a final eliminator for the WBC Super Welterweight Title. Hear all their thoughts and more as we kick off the road to Paris. 🇫🇷

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
Website: https://queensberry.co.uk
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

#MayweatherPacquiao2 will have more action than the first fight according to Andre Ward 👊💥

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved