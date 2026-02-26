LIVE Launch Press Conference | Tony Yoka vs Lawrence Okolie | Le Double 🇫🇷





Join us at The Adidas Arena, Paris for the launch press conference of Queensberry’s second European show as part of the European expansion. Hear from hometown hero & Olympic Gold Medalist Tony Yoka who headlines against WBC Silver Heavyweight Champion Lawrence Okolie in what promises to be a hard-hitting war.

Also on the card, is the Queensberry debut of France’s top protege Bakary Samake who fights the unbeaten Albanian, Ermal Hadribeaj in a final eliminator for the WBC Super Welterweight Title. Hear all their thoughts and more as we kick off the road to Paris. 🇫🇷

