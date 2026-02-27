Mayweather 🆚 Pacquiao: The rematch that nobody is asking for! | The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 47

On Episode 47 of The Fighter and The Writer, Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora discuss the rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, what is next for the GWOAT Claressa Shields, and preview the upcoming unification bout between Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo “Sugar” Núñez.
