Home / Boxing Videos / Emanuel Navarrete Vs Sugar Nunez: Weigh In & Final Face Off

Emanuel Navarrete Vs Sugar Nunez: Weigh In & Final Face Off

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Watch as Vaquero and Sugar hit the scales in Glendale, Arizona for their much anticipated Super Featherweight unification bout. It’s Navarrete vs Nunez live on DAZN!

#shorts #boxeo #boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

LIVE Weigh-In | Owen Cooper vs Constantin Ursu | Under the Lights ⚡️

Join us in Derby for our official weigh-in as some of the UK’s Hottest Prospects …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved