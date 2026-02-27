Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Joshua Edwards vs. Brandon Colantonio | The Rocket goes the distance for the 1st time!

Full Fight | Joshua Edwards vs. Brandon Colantonio | The Rocket goes the distance for the 1st time!

Joshua Edwards goes the distance for the first time in his professional career with Brandon Colantonio! Fun heavyweight fight to start the night in Las Vegas 💥🥊

Joshua Edwards vs. Brandon Colantonio | February 21, 2026 | T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

