GLOVES OFF: Fundora vs. Thurman | FULL EPISODE

As March 28th approaches, Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman march toward a high-stakes showdown for the WBC Super Welterweight Championship. Fundora, the 6’6” champion known for his relentless volume and fearless style, enters camp looking to solidify his hold on the 154-pound division. Across the country, Thurman returns after a long layoff, aiming to defy doubt, reclaim glory, and upset the champion. With pride, legacy, and the belt on the line, Gloves Off goes behind the scenes to capture the intensity, contrast, and conviction driving both men toward a defining clash.

