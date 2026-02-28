ARNOLD BARBOZA JR. AND KENNETH SIMS JR. SET FOR HIGH-STAKES CLASH IN CAN’T-MISS MAIN EVENT ON DAZN!





Southern California pride meets Chicago grit as two elite contenders step into a new division and straight into danger when former interim champion Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-1, 11 KOs) of South El Monte faces Chicago’s Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (22-2-1, 8 KOs) in a 12-round welterweight clash exclusively live worldwide on DAZN. With redemption at stake and 147 pounds wide open, both fighters aim to make an immediate impact and announce themselves as new threats in the division. The main event takes place Saturday, March 14, at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

In a 12-round co-main event co-promoted with Miguel Cotto Promotions, Puerto Rico’s WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine minimumweight world champion Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (13-0, 10 KOs) will defend his titles against Mexico’s Jesus “Chiquito” Haro (13-3, 2 KOs). Collazo most recently delivered a devastating knockout victory over Jayson Vayson in September 2025 and now returns looking to continue his dominant championship run.

In another stacked title bout in co-promotion with Sampson Boxing, Undisputed Flyweight World Champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (17-0, 9 KOs) returns to defend her throne against WBA Interim World Champion Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10-2, 5 KOs), the Australia-based Venezuelan challenger looking to dethrone boxing’s reigning queen in a 10-round fight.

Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoy.com.

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2026 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #goldenboyfightnight

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:

https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl