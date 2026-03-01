Home / Boxing Videos / Keith Thurman has a warning for Sebastian Fundora

Keith Thurman has a warning for Sebastian Fundora

“Fundora doesn’t know what’s about to hit him. He doesn’t know wtf he just did.” – @keithonetimethurman.

Watch Gloves Off: #FundoraThurman now: https://youtu.be/9T7BmUM0gNA

