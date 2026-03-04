Gerald McClellan's Mouthpiece Was STOLEN Before the Nigel Benn Fight? | His Sister Speaks





Lisa McClellan drops a bombshell revelation that Gerald McClellan’s mouthpiece was stolen right before the Nigel Benn fight and replaced with one from Don King. She breaks down the unqualified corner, the referee’s failures, and the round-by-round collapse that led to Gerald’s devastating brain injury.

For more information on how you can help, check out the Ring of Brotherhood Foundation: https://ringofbrotherhoodfoundation.org/

