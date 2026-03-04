Home / Boxing Videos / PBC FIGHT ANNIVERSARY: Keith Thurman vs Danny Garcia | March 4, 2017

PBC FIGHT ANNIVERSARY: Keith Thurman vs Danny Garcia | March 4, 2017

Watch the #ThurmanGarcia full fight here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEz3VVGsjhU

Keith Thurman said that his fight against Danny Garcia was his toughest and memorable fight. It’s easy to see why. They fought in front of a sold out Barclays Center and both fighters were protecting their undefeated record with a belt on the line.

Thurman returns to the ring March 28 against the WBC Super Welterweight champ Sebastian Fundora on PBC PPV on @PrimeVideo. #FundoraThurman

