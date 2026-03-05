Gabriella “Sweet Poison” Fundora | Top 5 Knockouts from the Undisputed Champion 💥🥊





In another stacked title bout in co-promotion with Sampson Boxing, Undisputed Flyweight World Champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (17-0, 9 KOs) returns to defend her throne against WBA Interim World Champion Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10-2, 5 KOs), the Australia-based Venezuelan challenger looking to dethrone boxing’s reigning queen in a 10-round fight.

Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoy.com.

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2026 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #goldenboyfightnight

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:

https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl