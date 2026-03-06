“I Can See You In Wrestling Next!”- Pat Brown & Dave Allen Discuss Ep4 | Matchroom Boxing





The Bomber Pat Brown and The White Rhino Dave Allen return for episode 4 of their Podcast. Pat recounts his Olympic experience in detail and reveals which Olympian he stopped to have a photo with, Dave goes deep on his love for wrestling, there’s an interesting discussion on fighter attributes before the pair answer your fan questions and finish with a challenge.

***

#matchroomboxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.