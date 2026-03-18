GEORGE LIDDARD OUTLINES WORLD TITLE DREAM AS HE LOOKS FORWARD TO BRITISH TITLE DEFENCE AGAINST TYLER DENNY

George Liddard will defend his British & Commonwealth Middleweight Championships against Tyler Denny next Saturday – with the IBF Intecontinental Title now also up for grabs at London’s Copper Box Arena, live worldwide on DAZN.

Liddard is now ranked by the IBF inside the top 15 in the world with the MIddleweight strap currently vacant.

A tough test awaits the Tony Sims-trained fighter in the form of ex-European Middleweight king Denny. But Billericay’s unbeaten, 13-0 (8 KOs) Liddard is confident he can put on a performance that will see his meteoric rise continue.

“I’ve gone from a boy to a man in the last few fights and, fight on fight, you’re going to see a better and better George Liddard – better every time,” said Liddard, speaking in a recent interview with BBC Radio Essex.

“Tyler’s a good opponent. He can be awkward, he’s caused a lot of good fighters some problems so I’m not taking anything for granted but I will get the job done on March 21st in devastating fashion.

“If I can make Copper Box my fortress for a bit, then we get the big world title (fight) hopefully at the London Stadium.

“Give me 18 months and I’ll be standing here as a World Champion.”

Elsewhere on the card, Giorgio Visioli defends his English Lightweight Title against Levis Giles as Liddard’s stablemate Jimmy Sains puts his English Middleweight belt on the line against Derrick Osaze. And Leli Buttigieg will have his eye on facing the winner of that fight, should he overcome Jake Goodwin in an eliminator for that strap earlier in the evening.

Connor Mitchell – son of British boxing cult hero Kevin Mitchell, steps into the ring for his second pro fight when he faces Italy’s Yuri Zanoli. Rising Super Middleweight sensation Taylor Bevan goes toe-to-toe with Martin Ezequiel Bulacio, as undefeated Featherweight prospect Adam Maca meets Malta’s Lydon Chircop. And impressive, amateur Super Featherweight standout Louie Ward makes his professional debut against Jahfieus Faure.