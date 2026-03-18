SKYE NICOLSON HEADLINES HUGE MATCHROOM BOXING HOMECOMING IN MELBOURNE ERA WITH KAYO SPORTS BEGINS ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

Skye Nicolson kickstarts Matchroom Boxing’s new era on Kayo SPORTS in Australia in her first-ever headline show on Wednesday, April 29.

The WBC Interim Super Bantamweight Champion heads home Down Under to face ’The Golden Girl’, Mariah Turner in a mouth-watering, all-Aussie title showdown at the Melbourne Pavilion – broadcast worldwide outside Australia on DAZN – as the former Featherweight queen bids to become a two-weight World Champion and close in on an Undisputed title shot in the 122lbs division.

Rising Super Lightweight star Jake Wyllie battles London 2012 Aussie Olympian Ibrahim Balla in the co-Main Event – as another Olympic hero in dangerous Heavyweight prospect Teremoana Teremoana returns as part of a stacked undercard to kickstart the new partnership between Matchroom Boxing and DAZN’s Kayo SPORTS.

It is the first showcase as part of the recently extended agreement with DAZN’s Foxtel Group in Australia which will see seven major Matchroom Boxing events in 2026 broadcast live on Kayo SPORTS and Foxtel, bringing elite global boxing to Australian audiences.

Following DAZN’s acquisition of Foxtel Group last year, the company has continued to expand its portfolio of sports content on Kayo SPORTS. The new partnership with Matchroom Boxing strengthens Kayo SPORTS’s position as Australia’s sports streaming leader.

Matchroom Sport Chairman, Eddie Hearn said: “We pride ourselves at Matchroom Boxing on being the only true global, promotional company in the world and we cannot wait to get this new, seven shows-a-year partnership with Fox Sports started.

“We have a great chance to really get our teeth into what I believe is the most exciting time ever for Australian boxing and can’t wait to stage many major events here in what promises to be a big year.

“It all starts on April 29 with a fantastic fight for WBC Interim Champion Skye Nicolson against Mariah Turner – where a future Undisputed shot awaits the winner. We’ve also got a man who is so good, they named him twice, in Teremoana Teremoana – a giant of a young man, who I believe will be a future Heavyweight World Champion. Plus, we’ve got a great card stacked with 50-50 fights including what will be a brilliant Super Lightweight match-up between Jake Wyllie and Ibrahim Balla.

“For a long time, this has been a market that we’ve really, really wanted to make sure that we get our teeth into. And now we have the ability to do that with Kayo SPORTS which is Australia’s sports leader.

“So, it’s a major deal for us, a major deal for Australian boxing, and we look forward to expanding that fan base in Australia and trying to spread the sport to the masses. That’s the job for us. We plan to make boxing bigger than ever here and we can’t wait for the partnership with Kayo SPORTS to get going.”

Foxtel Group Executive Director – Commercial, Sport Adam Howarth said: “Through this partnership with Matchroom, we’re delivering more world-class boxing to fans across Australia. As partners in growth, we’re focused on expanding the sport’s reach, building on the momentum that’s already there and bringing fans closer to the awesome moments this sport offers.

“And what a way to kick off the new agreement – an all-Aussie showdown in Melbourne. Bring it on.”

Nicolson (15-1, 3 KOs) – who is currently training in Spain – has her sights firmly set on an Undisputed clash with the winner of the upcoming Ellie Scotney vs Mayelli Flores fight in her quest to be the ultimate, Undisputed ruler of the Super Bantamweights.

Having fought all around the world, the former Olympian is thrilled to be heading back to Australia for what will be her first headline show – and she insists she will not leave her home fans disappointed when she takes on a tough and game rival in Turner (12-1, 6 KOs).

Nicolson said: “This is a huge moment for me and I’m thrilled to be coming home to defend my WBC title and mandatory position for the soon-to-be-crowned Undisputed Champion.

“It’s an honour to headline such a strong card full of Australian talent – and my first headline event being back home is extra special.

“Mariah is a quality fighter and I’m expecting a tough challenge. But every time I step into the ring I level up and I plan on making a real statement on April 29 in Melbourne and setting up the mega fights in the division for 2026.”

Turner, herself ranked in the top 10 in the Featherweight division above, is dropping down in weight but is ready to cause a major upset.

“I’d like to thank Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing for giving me this opportunity,” said Turner.

“This is the biggest challenge of my career so far and the kind of opportunity that dreams are made of.

“To step into the ring with a World Champion like Skye Nicolson on such an incredible global platform is a huge moment for me. I respect what Skye has achieved in the sport. At the same time, I truly believe in myself and in the work my team and I are putting in behind the scenes.

“I’m incredibly grateful to my team at Fortitude Boxing, my manager Stephen Deller for backing me, and to my major sponsor Cappah Group for supporting my career and helping me get here. We are leaving no stone unturned in this camp. I’m ready to rise to the moment on April 29. This is my chance to let my light shine, show the world who I am as a fighter, and prove that I belong on the world stage.”

Teremoana Teremoana, meanwhile, faces USA’s Curtis ‘The Hurt’ Harper in Orlando next Saturday, March 21. And the undefeated 9-0 (9 KOs) behemoth has issued a challenge to any Heavyweight rival who wants to step inside the ropes to face him on his return to Melbourne on April 29.

“I’m really looking forward to what promises to be a busy 2026,” said Teremoana Teremoana, as he awaits news on his homecoming opponent on April 29.

“This new broadcast deal Matchroom Boxing has in Australia should be a great opportunity for me to fight in front of my supporters at home and I’m excited to continue on my journey to the World Heavyweight title.”

Jake Wyllie (18-2-1, 16 KOs), speaking at Fortitude Boxing’s base in Brisbane, is determined to bounce back from his split decision draw with Paul Fleming last December and reignite his charge up the Super Lightweight rankings when he faces veteran Balla (17-3-0, 7 KOs) next month.

“My full focus is on April 29 and getting the job done against Ibrahim Balla,” said Wyllie.

“I want the big fights and this is a massive stepping stone towards that. I will do my best to perform well and go down to his backyard and upset the apple cart. I’ll be coming in red hot for this one and I am really looking forward to it.”

For news on tickets and further undercard announcements will be made in due course. Stay tuned for the latest updates by following @matchroomboxing, @maineventtv, @kayosports and @foxsportsaus on social media.

For Media wishing to attend Matchroom Boxing’s event on Wednesday, April 29, in Melbourne, details will be shared soon.