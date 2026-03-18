Sibley Scoles’ Parents Met at an Oakland A’s Game and Never Left





FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/h3BwN_xXGSQ

Meet Sibley Scoles, our newest member of ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT. Sibley opens up about growing up in the Bay Area with a mixed heritage spanning Black, Filipino, Guatemalan, White, Native American, and Samoan roots, and tells the incredible story of how her parents met as teenagers at an Oakland A’s game and have been together ever since.

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