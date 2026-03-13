Claressa Shields says she BEATS Rolly Romero in a fight! 😯 | The Fighter and the Writer





On this episode of The Fighter and The Writer, Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora react to Claressa Shields’ claim that she would beat Rolly Romero in a boxing fight.

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