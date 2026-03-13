Home / Boxing Videos / Claressa Shields says she BEATS Rolly Romero in a fight! 😯 | The Fighter and the Writer

Claressa Shields says she BEATS Rolly Romero in a fight! 😯 | The Fighter and the Writer

DAZN Boxing 14 hours ago Boxing Videos



On this episode of The Fighter and The Writer, Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora react to Claressa Shields’ claim that she would beat Rolly Romero in a boxing fight.

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