George Liddard Vs Tyler Denny | Weigh In *LIVE* | Matchroom Boxing
It’s time to hit the scales in London as British and Commonwealth Middleweight Champion George Liddard puts his belts on the line against Tyler Denny. Watch the full weigh-in that includes other fights such as Giorgio Visioli, Jimmy Sains, Taylor Bevan, Leli Buttigieg, Adam Maca, Louie Ward and Connor Mitchell.
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