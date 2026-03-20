Ricky Hatton Inquest: Cause of Death Recorded as Hanging but Not Suicide

The inquest into the death of British boxing legend Ricky Hatton has concluded, with the coroner confirming his cause of death as hanging — but not ruling it as suicide.

The decision came after a detailed hearing that highlighted uncertainty around Hatton’s intent, alongside medical evidence and testimony from his family.

Coroner Explains Why Suicide Verdict Was Not Given

The inquest into the death of British boxing legend Ricky Hatton has concluded, with the coroner confirming his cause of death as hanging — but not ruling it as suicide.

The decision came after a detailed hearing that highlighted uncertainty around Hatton’s intent, alongside medical evidence and testimony from his family.

Coroner Explains Why Suicide Verdict Was Not Given

Senior coroner Alexander Lodge stated that a suicide conclusion requires two key elements:

The individual carried out the act themselves

They intended to take their own life

While the first condition was clearly met, the coroner said intent could not be proven.

Several important factors influenced this decision:

Hatton had alcohol in his system , measured at twice the UK drink-drive limit

, measured at twice the UK drink-drive limit There was no suicide note or evidence of clear intent

Medical findings showed signs of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE)

CTE is a brain condition linked to repeated head trauma, often seen in boxing and other contact sports. It can affect behaviour, memory, and emotional stability.

The coroner concluded that it was not possible to determine how these factors influenced Hatton’s state of mind, leading to a narrative verdict rather than a suicide ruling.

Family Describe “Shock” Loss of a Loving Father

During the hearing, Hatton’s family shared emotional tributes, describing his death as completely unexpected.

His son, Campbell, said Hatton:

Was “fearless” in the boxing ring

Had struggled with mental health and addiction in the past

Was in “the best place he’d been in years” before his death

His former partner Jennifer, mother of his daughters, described him as:

A hands-on, loving father

Regularly spending time with his children

Making positive plans for the future

She recalled a family meal on 12 September — the last time he was seen alive — where he appeared happy and was even discussing plans for the family to attend his upcoming fight in Dubai.

Timeline: Final Hours Before Hatton’s Death

According to evidence presented by Greater Manchester Police:

Hatton failed to meet his driver on 13 September

His manager, Paul Speak, arrived early on 14 September

After no response, he entered the property using a key

Music was playing inside the games room

Hatton was found deceased

Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

Medical Findings: Alcohol, Past Drug Use and CTE

The post-mortem examination revealed:

Alcohol consumption in the hours before death

Evidence of prior cocaine and cannabis use (not recent)

Brain changes consistent with CTE

A pathologist noted these findings were unusual for someone aged 46, with similar changes more commonly seen in older adults suffering from neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s.

Ricky Hatton: The People’s Champion

Known worldwide as “The People’s Champion”, Hatton was one of the most loved and widely supported fighters in British boxing history.

His funeral in October drew thousands of fans to the streets, alongside tributes from major figures including:

Liam Gallagher

Tyson Fury

Wayne Rooney

At the time of his passing, Hatton had been preparing for a comeback fight in Dubai, which would have been his first professional bout in 13 years.

Legacy and Ongoing Questions

The inquest highlights the complex and often difficult factors surrounding the deaths of former athletes, particularly in high-impact sports like boxing.

While no suicide conclusion was recorded, the combination of:

Alcohol

Mental health history

Possible long-term brain injury (CTE)

means questions remain about the full circumstances of Hatton’s death.

Final Thoughts

Ricky Hatton’s legacy goes far beyond titles and achievements.

He was a fighter who connected deeply with fans — not just for his performances in the ring, but for his honesty, personality, and relatability outside of it.

He will be remembered as:

A world champion

A Manchester icon

And truly, one of boxing’s people’s champions



“A look back at happier times — when the crowds roared and Hatton lit up the ring.”

👉 Ricky Hatton Forum Archive: 2002 -2007