Thurman has a trick up his sleeve for Fundora

#KeithThurman’s secret weapon to defeat Fundora 😖. #FundoraThurman
Watch Gloves Off: Fundora vs Thurman now: https://youtu.be/9T7BmUM0gNA?si=C1sNXpEcM5uW8XF_
#KeithThurman’s secret weapon to defeat Fundora 😖. #FundoraThurman
Watch Gloves Off: Fundora vs Thurman now: https://youtu.be/9T7BmUM0gNA?si=C1sNXpEcM5uW8XF_
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