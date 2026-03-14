Live Boxing | Dickens v Cacace Pre-lims | St Patrick's Day Weekend 🍀

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Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



Watch live fights ahead of a packed night of boxing in Dublin. We bring you action from Steven Cairns vs Arnie Dawson, Bobbi Flood’s debut, heavyweight Thomas Carty and more.

Watch the full card live and exclusively on DAZN from 7pm.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Get closer to the action than ever by becoming a member of the Queensberry Club!
24 hour Early Access to Selected Queensberry Event Tickets, 10% Merchandise Discount, E-Programme for all Events, Exclusive Content, Prize Giveaways, Exclusive Events And Much Much More 👉 https://queensberry.co.uk/pages/queensberry-club

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Website: https://queensberry.co.uk
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