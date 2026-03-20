Australian Star Tim Tszyu Faces Undefeated Denis Nurja on April 5

The former world champion continues his quest toward another world title atop a PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video event live from Australia.

Former world champion and Australian superstar Tim Tszyu will square off against undefeated rising WBA contender Denis Nurja in the super welterweight main event of PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video action on Saturday, April 4 (U.S. date and time) from the Wollongong Entertainment Centre in Australia.

The event will begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, with the action streaming exclusively on Prime Video for all Prime members in the United States and select countries. Join today or start a free 30-day trial to catch the card.

Also featured on Prime Video will be a duel of top super bantamweight contenders as Australia’s Sam Goodman takes on Argentina’s Rodrigo Ruiz in a 12-round IBF 126-Pound Title Eliminator, plus undefeated 2024 Australian Olympian Callum Peters will put his perfect record on the line against fellow unbeaten Delio Mouzinho in middleweight action.

The event is promoted by No Limit Boxing and The Rose Brothers, in association with TGB Promotions.

**TIM TSZYU VS. DENIS NURJA**

A fan-favorite in his native Australia, former 154-pound world champion Tim Tszyu looks to prove he’s ready to return to his champion status against the undefeated ascending WBA No. 12-ranked contender Denis Nurja in the evening’s 10-round super welterweight main event.

The 31-year-old Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs) will enter this fight off his second straight training camp with new trainer Pedro Diaz in Miami and while holding the WBO No. 3 ranking. Most recently, Tszyu won a dominating unanimous decision over the previously unbeaten Anthony Velazquez in December, five months after dropping the second of two memorable contests against current WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian Fundora. Tszyu came into the first Fundora fight off a red-hot 2023 campaign that saw him elevated to world champion at 154-pounds while defeating former world champion Tony Harrison, top contender Brian Mendoza and former title challenger Carlos Ocampo. A native of Sydney, Australia, Tszyu made his U.S debut against U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in March 2022, earning a unanimous decision. Tszyu grew up playing soccer, but soon gravitated toward boxing. The decision led to him following in the legendary footsteps of his father, Kostya, who was an undisputed 140-pound champion.

“I feel better than ever and I’m ready to get back to work,” said Tszyu. “Denis Nurja is undefeated for a reason and he presents a real challenge. He’s got a big amateur pedigree with eight national titles and he’s fought at the world championships, so he’s been in there with some serious fighters. That’s the kind of opponent that motivates me and keeps me sharp. I’m inspired, focused and preparing for the toughest version of him.

“There are some massive opportunities ahead but none of that matters unless I get through this fight. My full focus is on Easter Sunday and the job in front of me. I want to get back to the top of the division and fight for world titles again and this is the first step. I’ve fought all around Australia but I haven’t fought in Wollongong and it’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to fight. I know it’s the territory of Sammy Goodman and Alex Volkanovski and there’s a huge combat sports culture down there, so it’s going to be a great atmosphere.”

A native of Tirana, Albania, Nurja (20-0, 9 KOs) has risen up the rankings while fighting and winning in six different countries as he looks to make it seven in Australia against Tszyu. The 31-year-old had a big 2025 that saw him pick up three victories, including a July stoppage of Kiryl Samadurau, and decisions over Luigi Francesco Zito and Refik Tarhan. Now training and residing in Italy, Nurja has fought professionally since 2018 and owns a notable victory over the previously unbeaten Charles Shinima in March 2024. An accomplished amateur who won eight Albanian national championship while competing on the country’s national team, Nurja kicked off his 2026 in mid-February with a first-round stoppage of Jose Gregorio Marcano.

“I am 20-0 for a reason and I did not build that record by playing it safe,” said Nurja. “This is the biggest opportunity of my career and I am ready for it. People are talking about Tim’s comeback, but I am the one standing in front of him. I respect what he has done in the sport but I believe this is my moment. I am coming to Australia to win.”

**SAM GOODMAN VS. RODRIGO RUIZ**

A former world title challenger, top super bantamweight contender Sam Goodman will take on tricky Argentine contender Rodrigo Ruiz in a 12-round IBF 126-Pound World Title Eliminator.

Goodman (21-1, 8 KOs) steps back into action after winning a one-sided unanimous decision over the previously unbeaten Tyler Blizzard in December. It was the 27-year-old’s first fight since a hard-fought decision loss to then WBA Featherweight World Champion. The New South Wales, Australia-native has never lost in the 122-pound division, reaching top contender status with a pair of signature victories in 2023. He kicked off that campaign by defeating former world champion T.J. Doheny before dispatching of the favored and then unbeaten Ra’eese Aleem.

Looking to become the next Argentine world champion, Ruiz (23-1, 17 KOs) represents his native Las Talitas, Tucuman and most recently stopped Isaac Arias in the sixth-round in November. The 25-year-old has fought professionally since 2021 and has stayed busy working his way up the rankings, including three wins in 2025 following a four-win 2024 campaign. His lone blemish came via decision against unbeaten contender Mukhammad Shekhov in their July 2025 clash that saw both fighters hit the canvas.

**CALLUM PETERS VS. DELIO MOUZINHO**

The highly-touted middleweight prospect Callum Peters will put his undefeated record on the line against Timor-Leste’s Delio Mouzinho in a six-round matchup of young fighters who each boast 100% KO ratios.

After representing Australia at the 2024 Olympics, Peters (5-0, 5 KOs) turned pro in December 2024 with a first-round stoppage of Mitch Holden. The 25-year-old will look to continue his rise and make his 2026 debut in action on Prime Video. A native of Adelaide, South Australia, Peters put together a big 2025 with four more knockouts including his most recent bout, a December stoppage of Cody Beekin that saw him pick up the Australian middleweight title via sixth-round stoppage.

The 25-year-old Mouzinho (4-0, 4 KOs) will fights for the first time in 2026 after beating two previously undefeated fighters in 2025. He kicked the year off with a second-round stoppage of Alisher Ismailov before traveling to Canada to stop Kimani Crawford in round two in June. Mouzinho turned pro in 2024 with a pair of first-round knockouts.

For a closer look at Tszyu vs Nurja, check out our fight night page.