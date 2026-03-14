Fundora vs. Thurman is TWO WEEKS AWAY

FISTS WILL FLY IN 2️⃣ WEEKS! 💥🥊
#FundoraThurman
March 28
PBC PPV on Prime Video
FISTS WILL FLY IN 2️⃣ WEEKS! 💥🥊
#FundoraThurman
March 28
PBC PPV on Prime Video
Tags * Al Haymon Boxing combat sports Fundora fundora vs thurman Keith Thurman march 28 PBC pbc on prime video Premier Boxing Champions premiere boxing champions sebastian fundora Super Welterweight the towering inferno Thurman thurman vs fundora weeks
Highlights from Pierce O’Leary vs. Maxi Hughes on the Jazza Dickens vs. Anthony Cacace card …