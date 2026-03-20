Full Fight | Fabian Guzman vs. Julian Delgado | Back-and-forth action from the opening bell!





In a fiery back-and-forth contest, Santa Ana’s Fabian Guzman (10-0, 8 KOs) went toe-to-toe with Corpus Christi, Texas native Julian Delgado (9-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight bout that went the distance. Guzman earned the unanimous decision victory with scores of 77-75, 79-73 and 79-73.

Fabian Guzman vs. Julian Delgado | March 14, 2026 | Honda Center – Anaheim, CA

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