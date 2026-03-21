Have Tyson Fury and John Fury Really FALLEN OUT?! 😯 | The Fighter and the Writer

ByDAZN Boxing



On this episode of The Fighter and The Writer, Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora speak about the fall out between Tyson Fury and his father, John Fury.

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