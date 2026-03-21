Carlos Adames drops Austin Williams to retain WBC Title on points | Matchroom Boxing





Carlos Adames hands Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams heartache in their WBC World Middleweight Title clash on Saturday 21 March 2026 in Orlando. Caballo Bronco dropped Ammo in the second before opening up a handy lead on the scorecards despite a gutsy effort from the challenger.

#Boxing #MatchroomBoxing #AdamesWilliams

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