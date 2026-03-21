George Liddard beats Tyler Denny in Middleweight Thriller | Matchroom Boxing





George Liddard beat Tyler Denny to retain his British and Commonwealth middleweight titles.

Liddard, age 23, improved his record to 14-0 (8 KOs) with the career-best win over a former European champion. Liddard also added the IBF Intercontinental belt to his collection in this March 21, 2026 York Hall, London fight.

#matchroomboxing #boxing #liddarddenny

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