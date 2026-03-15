YOENIS TELLEZ TAKES ON BRIAN MENDOZA On March 28

Sanchez vs. Torrez is postponed as rising young star Tellez battles top contender Mendoza in new co-main event of PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video Saturday, March 28.

Rising young Cuban star Yoenis Tellez will square off against top contender Brian Mendoza in a super welterweight showdown between former interim champions that serves as the new co-main event of a PBC Pay-Per-View event available on Prime Video on Saturday, March 28 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

This fight replaces the previously announced Frank Sanchez vs. Richard Torrez Jr. bout, which has been postponed.

The pay-per-view will now open up with undefeated heavyweight slugger Gurgen Hovhannisyan stepping in to face Cesar Navarro in a 10-round showdown at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and also feature the showdown between undefeated top-rated middleweight Yoenli Hernandez and battle-tested U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha.

Exciting young star Elijah Garcia and super middleweight contender Kevin Newman II will now meet in the main event of PBC on Prime Video action streaming live and for free on Prime Video prior to the pay-per-view. The complete lineup of fights that lead into the pay-per-view will be announced shortly.

The jam-packed card is topped by WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora defending his world title against former unified world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman in the main event.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now through AXS.com.

In addition to being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com.