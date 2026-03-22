Fundora vs. Thurman: THIS IS THE FIGHT!
THIS. IS. THE. FIGHT. 💥
#FundoraThurman
March 28
ORDER NOW 👉 https://pbcham.ps/m/FightNight
THIS. IS. THE. FIGHT. 💥
#FundoraThurman
March 28
ORDER NOW 👉 https://pbcham.ps/m/FightNight
Watch the official weigh-in for #MartinHarutyunyan. #MartinHarutyunyan Saturday, July 15th on SHOWTIME. #SHOSports #FrankMartin #ArtemHarutyunyan #boxing #showtimeboxing Subscribe to the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel: https://goo.gl/s8CWVT Follow SHOWTIME Sports: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoSports/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHOsports Instagram: https://instagram.com/shosports Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/shosports Official Site: https://www.sho.com/sports Follow SHOWTIME Boxing: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoBoxing Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtimeboxing Tumblr: http://showtimeboxing.tumblr.com/ Follow SHOWTIME: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showtime Twitter:…
On June 6th, the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, will host a high-stakes showdown in the womenâ€™s super middleweight division as WBA world champion FranchÃ³n Crews-Dezurn puts her title on the line against rising Mexican contender Citlalli Ortiz. Crews-Dezurn (9-2, 2 KOs), one of the most respected and battle-tested names in womenâ€™s…
Lewis Crocker won the vacant IBF welterweight title with a split decision win vs Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park on September 13, 2025. The Belfast man scored knockdowns in rounds three and five, which proved critical on cards that read 114-112 and 114-113, while Donovan claimed a 115-111 verdict on the third card. It was…
DescripciÃ³n: El primer episodio de Ã©sta serie ganadora del EmmyÂ® lleva a los espectadores mÃ¡s allÃ¡ del ring con un acceso sin precedentes a los grandes libra por libra Canelo Ãlvarez y Jermell Charlo, los cuales se estÃ¡n preparando para una pelea histÃ³rica entre campeones indiscutidos. #CaneloCharlo es el SÃBADO 30 de septiembre en SHOWTIME…
Undefeated, lightweight superstar Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) of Victorville, CA, will make his second appearance of the year, facing former two-time world champion Javier â€œEl Abejon” Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of La Romana, DR. The 12-round lightweight fight will take place on Saturday, July 16 and will stream live from Crypto.com Arena, worldwide, exclusively on…
The battle of the unbeaten Puerto Ricans goes to William â€˜Willitoâ€™ Ortiz who hands Lionell Omar Colon the first defeat of his career in support to Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins. #BeforeTheBell #Boxing #ParoHitchins