Similar Posts
2022 Fighters of the Year!
As 2022 comes to a close we look at the top fighters of the year, including Katie Taylor, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, and Dmitry Bivol. Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN The DAZN Boxing Show…
Ramla Ali Feels Hand Of History Ahead Of First-Ever Women's Fight In Saudi Arabia
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN The DAZN Boxing Show â–º https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN DAZN Rewind â–º https://bit.ly/32iAaRT #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing
CampHouse – MEXICO VS PUERTO RICO ((ZURDO VS ROSADO))
In this episode of CampHouse, Golden Boy cameras caught up with both camps to decipher the historical meaning of this fight for both Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez and ‘King’ Gabe Rosado. Being friends it will be a tactical battle, but both are ready to put all relationships aside to give the fans a slugfest! Both need…
Throwback | Patrick Teixeira vs Mario Lozano! Winner Takes Home WBO Super Welterweight Latino Title!
The Fight That Secured Patrick Teixeira’s World Title Opportunity! Teixeira Will Now Look To Conquer The Middleweight Division As He Takes On Top Rank’s Rising Star, Xander Zayas on June 8th, 2024! Patrick Teixeira vs Mario Lozano April 13th, 2019 – Arena Monterrey, Mex. – #MunguiaHogan #Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #patrick #teixeira #brazil…
"Out in the cold!" | Tyson Fury asked about Anthony Joshua 🧊
â–ºSUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub â–ºTWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing â–ºFACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing â–ºWEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: â–ºSKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub â–ºSKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub â–ºSKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket â–ºSOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub â–ºSKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1 â–ºSKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub â–ºSKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
Skye Nicolson Gets First Stoppage After Lucy Wildheart Corner Throw Towel In
It’s a first stoppage for Skye Nicolson who gets Lucy Wildheart out of there to retain her WBC interim World Featherweight title in Dublin! #shorts #skyenicolson #camerontaylor2