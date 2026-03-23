Derek Chisora & Deontay Wilder look back at their most iconic moments | Run The Tape

Isis Sio, 19-year old female boxer, in a coma Isis Sio, 19-year-old female boxer, placed in medically induced coma after first-round knockout | Sporting News Just saw this on Facebook, and it’s very sad. Sadder still that I saw the clip of the knockout. Then I read that this girl had been coming from a knockout loss on Jan 30th. Lots of blame to go around. First of all, it’s tough to see a 19-year old g […]

Sebastian Fundora v Keith Thurman mar 28th 2 posts - 2 participants Read full topic […]

Tomoya tsuboi (tic’s ‘prospect watch) tomoya tsuboi is quickly emerging as one of boxing’s most intriguing new names. a decorated amateur, he captured gold at the 2021 aiba world boxing championships and added bronze medals at both the 2022 asian games and the 2022 asian amateur boxing championships, finishing with a reported 23–14 record. turning professional at 28, tsuboi has wasted no time ma […]

Amir 'cashman' anderson amir “cashman” anderson is one of boxing’s rising young prospects, bringing both pedigree and power into the spotlight. after compiling an impressive 40–8 amateur record, the 22-year-old american has transitioned seamlessly into the professional ranks. now signed to ksi’s misfits boxing under the mf pro division, cashman has made an early statement in his ca […]

Ricky Hatton Official Inquest Cause of Death So sad, still gets me this. what an absolute waste and no age to go…. saddoboxing.com Ricky Hatton Inquest: Cause of Death Recorded as Hanging but Not Suicide –... 7 posts - 4 participants Read full topic […]

Lester martinez v immanuwel aleem mar 21 13 posts - 2 participants Read full topic […]

Carlos adames v austin williams mar 21st 13 posts - 2 participants Read full topic […]

George Liddard v Tyler Denny mar 21st 7 posts - 2 participants Read full topic […]

Jarrell Miller v Lenier Pero **Jarrell Miller is reportedly set to lock horns with Lenier Pero in a crossroads fight on April 25.**The heavyweight titans will top a Matchroom event at Las Vegas’ Fontainebleau Hotel. Miller’s (27-1-2) next outing will be his first since his split decision win over Kingsley Ibeh in January. Pero (13-0) enjoyed a fruitful stint in the unpaid ranks, culmina […]

About the Boxing category Discuss the latest boxing news, upcoming fights, results and rumours from around the boxing world. For boxing training and technique advice, see the Ask the Trainer board. 1 post - 1 participant Read full topic […]

Should not Usyk fight Andy Ruiz? If he wants to claim he beat all of the top American heavyweights along with all of the top UK heavyweights of his era? Not fighting Andy Ruiz would be quite an asterisk on his record… Usyk should fight Ruiz and Wilder, to be totally honest. 2 posts - 2 participants Read full topic […]

nonito donaire v riku masuda march 15th 1 post - 1 participant Read full topic […]

Oleksandr Usyk final 3 fights. Oleksandr Usyk now wants to face Fabio Wardley if he beats Daniel Dubois as part of his final three fights. Heavyweight great Usyk is now at the back end of his stellar career at the age of 39. He told The Ring: " “Rico is first, second is whoever wins between Wardley and Dubois and the third fight is my friend ‘Greedy Belly’, Tyson Fury.” https://talks […]

Michael Conlan v Kevin Walsh Michael Conlan is set to fight Kevin Walsh on Friday, March 20th, 2026, at The SSE Arena, Belfast. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds in the Featherweight division. Michael Conlan steps into the ring with a record of 20 wins, 3 losses, and 0 draws, 10 of those wins coming by way of knockout. Kevin Walsh will make his way to the ring with an unblemished rec […]