FIGHTING FUNDORA: Former Opponents Reveal What It’s Really Like

ByPremier Boxing Champions



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Sebastian Fundora’s former opponents, Jamontay Clark, Brian Mendoza, Chordale Booker, and Tim Tszyu, reveal what it’s like to fight the 6’6″ Towering Inferno.

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