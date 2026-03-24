Mickel Spencer defeats Margarito Hernandez by RD1 TKO. #MickelSpencer #SpencerHernandez #Boxing Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info. SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS: https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts FOLLOW US: Tweets by premierboxing https://instagram.com/premierboxing https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions
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Further action on the Latino Night card featured William â€œEl CamarÃ³nâ€ Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) of San Mateo, Mexico, challenging former American IBF World Champion Tevin â€œ2Xâ€ Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pa., in a 10-round lightweight battle for the interim WBC title. The back-and-forth contest went the distance as both southpaws exchanged relentless…
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Dev Sahni speaks to new signing Ellis Zorro and Hall Of Fame Promoter Frank Warren as the undefeated cruiserweight signs with Queensberry promotions. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind the scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial