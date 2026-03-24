Carlos De Leon Vs Damian Alcala | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing





Unbeaten Carlos De Leon faced Damian Alcala in Orlando, Florida, on March 21, 2026, on the Carlos Adames vs Austin Williams undercard.

Puerto Rican De Leon entered the fight with a 7-0 (6 KOs) record and was looking to continue his rise vs tough Mexican Damian Alcala.

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